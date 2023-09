TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A playful otter cooled off at Maryland Zoo on a hot day on Aug. 29.

The otter is seen playing with and chewing on a sprinkler and then swimming in a mini tub of water.

The animal was rescued back in May by state park rangers and was around 40 days old, the zoo said.

The Zoo’s “pupdates” provides weekly updates about the pup.

In late August, the Maryland Zoo said the otter now weighs 11 pounds at four months old, after being rescued at only 3.5 pounds.