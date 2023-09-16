TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pigeon caught the eye of a shopper in England when the bird looked a bit different from the others.

It’s not often a pink bird is spotted on a normal day, but this bird has been a hot topic for the public in the city of Bury, in the Manchester area.

Video taken by Myla Nichols shows the pink bird near a shopping center on Sept. 4.

However, this apparently hasn’t been the only spotting of this bird.

Bury North Police said their officers saw the pigeon Friday while on patrol in a local town center.

Another person reported seeing a pink bird on Sept. 1 in the city.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) confirmed the bird was artificially dyed, despite speculation of its pink color being natural.

“We’ve got to question humanity,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

However, a spokesperson with RSPB expressed concern over the pigeon’s welfare as the color may cause health problems, impact its ability to fly, and be more vulnerable to predators.