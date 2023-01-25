(WJW/WFLA) — An Ohio state trooper avoided a ‘cat-astrophe’ when rescued a black cat from a busy stretch of highway in Lucas County, Ohio.

Body camera footage from the rescue showed Trooper Katie Thomas pull her squad car over along a narrow portion of Interstate 475 to catch a black cat with help from a good Samaritan — but not before the skittish feline scurried into her cruiser’s wheel well.

After delicately removing the cat from under the cruiser, the cat was taken to the Toledo Humane Society where it was named “Trooper.”

“Trooper has since found his forever home with a local family!” a post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.