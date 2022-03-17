TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera video showed the moment police and wildlife rescue workers saved an injured bald eagle from a Wisconsin roadside.

In a Facebook post from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful, deputies said “it’s not every day you get front row tickets to a bald eagle rescue!”

A local wildlife rehabilitation center was called to take the bird to an area facility for care.

In the video, a deputy can be heard asking if the eagle had been shot, adding it would be a big issue if that was the case.

“We hear our new feathered friend is making a great recovery!” the Facebook post added.

FOX6 reported the eagle was believed to be female, and that time would tell if it could fully recover from its injuries.