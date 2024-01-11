TAMPA (WFLA) – On Nov. 16, 2023, one police officer in Tempe, Arizona, responded to a different kind of breakout attempt.

A video shared by Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, a non-profit specializing in housing pets while their owners get back on their feet, shows a husky attempting to free his buddies before causing quite a mess after successfully breaking free of its cage.

After the dog broke out of his cage around 12:50 a.m., he clawed at the cages of some of the other rescue pets. When he failed to free his furry friends, the clever pet managed to open a door and knock over a container of food for a late-night snack.

While making his daring escape, the husky triggered the shelter alarm, alerting Tempe police. The surveillance video explains the police have 24/7 access to the rescue to drop off any pets in need.

The responding officer found the dog and placed him back in his pen before cleaning up the dog food mess left behind.