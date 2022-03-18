TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A California woman shared video of her husband’s close encounter with some bears who wandered up to his car on St. Patrick’s Day.

The man said he was sitting his car with a plate of corned beef on his lap when he spotted a bear family.

One of the bears must have sniffed out the food, and went over to the car and tried to open the door twice.

The man was able to keep the door closed, and keep himself and his dog out of harms way.

The bears eventually lost interest and walked away.