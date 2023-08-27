TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Giant pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni enjoyed their joint birthday party with tons of treats at their home in Adelaide Zoo in South Australia.

Fu Ni, turning 18 on Aug. 31, and Wang Wang, who turned 17 on Aug. 23, have been at Adelaide Zoo since 2009 and are the only giant pandas in Australia.

Wang Wang is seen splashing around in a “Tutti Frutti” scented bath. The two pandas also enjoyed other enrichment activities including Asian food market-themed cardboard boxes.

The video shows Wang Wang briefly getting the bath and scrubbing himself on the tub. Later, he is seen washing himself and hanging out on a tree stump.

Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

A doctor at the zoo said that pandas love to swim, so having a bath allows them to enjoy the water and the scent as an opportunity to explore their nose and sense of smell.

Fu Ni enjoyed some food from Wang Wang’s Wonton cart, which was created by the Behavior and Environment Enrichment of Zoo Animals team.

“Giant Pandas have a very good sense of smell and so the herbs tucked inside the enrichment boxes allow the pandas to forage, snuffle, and explore to find the source,” Dr Phil Ainsley, with Adelaide Zoo said.