(NBC News Channel) — A wayward sea turtle got a helping hand recently.

The large sea turtle had just laid her eggs when she became trapped at the bottom of a walkover in Flagler Beach, Florida.

Police were called the scene to help.

And after consulting wildlife experts, the officers, along with a responding firefighter, got the okay to help the stuck turtle make a U-turn.

She has since cleared the area and her eggs were unharmed.

Beach goers are now being warned to stay away from the delicate turtle nest.