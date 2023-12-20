TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An elf was caught on camera, not on a shelf, but hanging out on a horse on Wednesday at a zoo.

The adorable video shared by the Phoenix Zoo on Twitter shows “Elfie” holding onto Jake the horse’s ear.

The zoo also shared a video on the platform of the elf feeding their flamingos on Tuesday.

The Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition where the elf hides in a new spot every day to report back to Santa Claus if children are being naughty or nice. The elf is a fun way to keep the Christmas spirit alive and your kids well-behaved.