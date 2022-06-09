BRIDGEVILLE, Pa (WFLA) — A police officer rescued a deer stuck in a chain-link fence on Thursday in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the deer with one of its hind legs stuck in a fence on a private property. The leg was “more than likely broken,” the department said.

Video released by Bridgeville Police Department via Storyful shows an officer using bolt cutters to free the deer. The public works department gave police the bolt cutters, they said in a Facebook post.

The “obviously frightened” animal ran away once released.