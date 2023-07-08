TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A runaway deer sent Ohio troopers on a chase after the fawn ran into a highway on Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a fawn found itself stranded in the median of a state highway. The chase unfolded on State Route 32 just outside of Cincinnati.

The video shows the young deer high-tailing it through stopped traffic, as troopers tried to catch the fawn. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic were temporarily shut down.

The department said after a team effort, the young deer was safely directed into a nearby woodline.