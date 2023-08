TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A black bear at Zoo Knoxville took a dip in a bubble bath on Thursday.

The 10-year-old bear is seen splashing around and cooling off on a hot summer day.

“Remember being a kid and getting to play in the bubble bath? Well, it’s just as fun for Finn, our 10-year-old black bear! It’s hard to tell that he’s around 450 pounds as he splashes around,” the zoo said.

Video shows the bear cleaning its nose, jumping around and playing in the bubbles as families look on.