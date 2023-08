TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bear was seen relaxing in a pool at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas on Saturday.

The bear was soaking up the sun in his exhibit.

The zoo joked on Twitter that they can confirm this bear is real amid the controversial video of the Sun Bear standing on its hind legs at a Chinese zoo last week.

The Fort Worth Zoo houses over 7,000 animals and is named one of the “World’s Greatest” zoo’s for their conservation around the world.