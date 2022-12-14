QUEENS, N.Y. (WFLA) – A young sperm whale was found washed up on Rockaway Beach in New York Tuesday morning. Despite efforts to rescue the large animal, it died.

According to TMX, the whale was found in the surf near Beach 73rd St. After bystanders noticed the whale struggling in the shallow water, they tried to turn and push the animal back to the ocean.

A video shared by Tim Moriarty, showed several surfers attempt to roll the whale away from jagged rocks along the shore, but the animal was too large for the four surfers.

The endangered sperm whale was believed to be between 3 and 5 years old. It measured around 35 feet long.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation responded to the scene.

TMX reported that the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said this was the sixth large whale to be washed ashore in New York since Oct. 20, 2022.