TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby penguin named “Regina” was caught on camera working on her swimming skills at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

The two-month-old chick, raised by her parents “Orange” and “Yellow”, is seen doing her swimming lessons with keeper Stephanie.

“Regina molted her soft, downy feathers earlier this month, signaling she was ready to swim,” assistant curator of marine mammals, Sheriden said. “She took a quick interest in water.”

Regina was named after the Mean Girls character, “Regina George.” The zoo said on its website that “she can’t help it that she’s popular.”

According to the zoo’s Facebook post, Regina has lost her fluffy baby feathers, meaning she’ll now join the adult Magellanic penguins.