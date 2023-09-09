TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby crocodile was born without eyes in a Florida sanctuary, according to the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary.

The crocodile, named “Vision,” hatched a few weeks ago.

The Everglades Outpost currently houses the baby crocodile. The non-profit sanctuary is located in Homestead and began in 1991. They work to take in injured wildlife, rehabilitate them, and release them back into the wild.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are only 2,000 American crocodiles left in the state. These crocodiles are shy and reclusive in nature and usually can be found living in South Florida.