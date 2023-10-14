TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several animals had a “gourd” time after being treated with Halloween-themed snacks at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Washington.

Polar bears, beavers, and a musk ox are seen enjoying pumpkins, which they will continue to receive throughout the weekend.

The video shows polar bear twins Astra and Laerke smashing the gourds and enjoying the treat. Beavers named Butternut, Walnut, and Nutmeg spent their time hanging out in a pumpkin-filled pool. The musk ox, named Hudson, was seen head-butting a pumpkin as it rolled away from him in his enclosure.

The zoo’s website said they have spooky-themed events and treats for their guests and animals ahead of Halloween.