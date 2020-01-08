Video: 20 cats found living in Virginia Beach storage unit

by: Jane Alvarez-Wertz, WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center recently had a large in-take after 20 cats were found living in a storage unit.

According to a social media post from the shelter, the owner lost their home and was keeping the cats there.

The shelter released a video of some of the cats. While understandably scared, the new arrivals appear to be in good health, according to the adoption center.

WAVY reached out to Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Supervisor Meghan Conti for more details, however, no additional information is being released at this time because the case is still under investigation.

