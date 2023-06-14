(WFLA) — A Long Island father and son rescued a baby deer after it fell in their family pool twice after it got separated from its mother.

According to NBC New York, the fawn fell into the pool and struggled to get out. That’s when 12-year-old Anthony and his dad Greg Masaitis stepped in to rescue the animal.

“I was like oh my gosh, is she going to drown is she going in the deep end? Do I have to go inside the pool to get her?” Anthony asked his dad.

Anthony was able to scoop the fawn out of the pool before it fell in again.

“I grabbed her out again, put her a little bit away from the pool so she wouldn’t fall back a third time.”

Greg told his son to get the fawn out quickly, so his scent wasn’t on the animal.

“From what I was told, if your scent gets on the baby, the mother won’t want to take care of it,” Greg said. “So, that was my concern like after getting out of the pool. First was drowning in the pool and second was touching the baby.”

The family told NBC they believe the fawn was reunited with its mother. Security cameras in the family’s backyard showed images of a doe happily reunited with her fawn.