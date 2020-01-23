Veterinarians, firefighters rescue puppy stuck in tire

(NBC News) – Veterinarians and firefighters worked together to rescue a 3-month-old Australian Cattle Dog whose head got stuck in a spare tire.

Riverside County Animal Services in California responded to a call for the poor little puppy after its head became stuck.

At first, officers thought if they lubricated its head the pup would slide right out of the tire. But it appeared the puppy’s neck may have swollen.

So, veterinary officials sedated the puppy and called in Riverside County Fire.

Two firefighters used a tool to cut a piece of the tire away to make enough space for an easier rescue.

The 3-month-old pup came out easily.

As soon as it was rescued, the puppy ate some food and appeared to be okay.

The dog remained under observation for the night and will be returned to its owners.

