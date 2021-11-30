Titan, St. Pete K9 who survived shooting dies of cancer 2 years later

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 heroes.

K9 Titan made headlines in 2019 after he was shot in the leg trying to apprehend a suspect. After months of rehab, the dog was back patrolling the streets of St. Petersburg. His handler at the time, Sgt. Stang, also survived the shooting.

But sadly, police announced Monday that Titan passed away after battling cancer .

“After a recent cancer diagnosis, he crossed the rainbow bridge to doggy heaven on Monday,” police said in a statement. “Titan bravely served the residents of the City of St. Petersburg for five years and his team will miss him.”

Police have not release any information about any ceremonies or memorial services for Titan.