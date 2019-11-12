Tiny deer-like animal thought to be extinct photographed for first time in 30 years

Animals

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Scientists thought this tiny deer-like animal was extinct.

But 30 years later, the “Chevrotain” has been photographed in Vietnam.

Despite the nickname and appearance, Chevrotains are neither mice nor deer, but the world’s smallest hoofed mammals.

Researchers thought they were extinct because of the illegal wildlife trade.

Scientist warn that just because this species was found, doesn’t mean it isn’t threatened.

Some want to put conservation measures in place to ensure the Chevrotains survive.

Details of the rediscovery were published Monday in the Scientific Journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss