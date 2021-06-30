Tiger shark spotted feeding on sea turtle off St. Pete Beach

*WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man captured a video of a tiger shark feasting on a sea turtle off of St. Pete Beach on Monday.

Jordan Orns captured the video, which was posted to the “St. Pete Beach, Florida” Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the tiger shark is common throughout Florida and can be found in other tropical and warm-temperate waters.

The tiger shark will “eat just about anything,” according to FWC.

“Stomach contents have been reported to include sea turtles, many species of bony fish, marine birds, other sharks, porpoises, skates, rays, conchs, crabs and garbage (for example, pieces of coal and wood, burlap bags, small barrels, cans),” its website states.

Tiger sharks are second only to the great white shark in the number of bites reported on humans throughout the world.