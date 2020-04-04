Tiger among exotic animals officials find in search of Texas home

Animals
Posted: / Updated:

In this March 25, 2020, photo, provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Bengal tiger is shown. Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a residence near Mercedes, Texas, while executing a search warrant last week. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, a city of about 17,000, was related to a narcotics investigation.

He said the narcotics investigation is ongoing but there were no arrests or charges related to the search warrant.

Parks said that going in they had information that there were exotic animals at the residence, so they brought along game wardens.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement that game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and two deer because they were being held illegally without permits and their origin was unknown. The statement said it wouldn’t have been safe to reintroduce them into the native population.

Parks said the other animals were taken to the Austin Zoo for medical evaluation and rehabilitation if needed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

businesses shutting down

Thumbnail for the video titled "businesses shutting down"

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"

Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis"

evan small business stimulus loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan small business stimulus loans"

48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19"

a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy"

You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing"

'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals"

Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss