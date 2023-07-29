TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After over 30 years of absence, 40 of a special type of fish just made its debut at an England zoo.

Red-bellied piranhas, also known as “misunderstood piranhas,” returned to the Chester Zoo on Friday.

Specialists at the zoo said they are hopeful myths can be dispelled to reset their stereotypes.

Piranhas are often thought of as bloodthirsty predators. But, the zoo said that they are more likely to scavenge for food, rather than hunting and attacking prey.

“The role they play in maintaining the balance of aquatic ecosystems is key and, without them, many other species that live in the same areas as them would be unable to thrive and survive,” a Chester Zoo Team Manager said.

Chester Zoo via Storyful

The “misunderstood” fish are native to South America. The 40 fish are living at the zoo in a special Latin American tank, similar to the underwater world of the Amazon.