TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Incredible drone video shows a pod of dolphins teaming up to chase down some lunch along Tampa and St. Pete area beaches.

See Through Canoe provided the relaxing video to 8 On Your Side on Friday.

The company’s YouTube page says the many large schools of fish here in the Bay area have been “being stalked by pods of dolphins, as well as blacktip sharks.”

The company also said they have been “slammed with orders” for See Through Canoes since the coronavirus pandemic began.