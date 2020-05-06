Tawny frogmouth chick hatches at Florida zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — An absolutely adorable tawny frogmouth chick has been hatched at a Florida zoo.

‘Little Frank’ was hatched April 21 at the Brevard Zoo, weighing just 16 grams.

Little Frank is one of five children of 20-year-old ‘Nathan’ and 8-year-old ‘Hotdog.’ Nathan and Hotdog have not had luck raising chicks on their own, so the zoo’s animal care staff took Little Frank in when he was still an egg and incubated the chick themselves.

Little Frank is fed a combination of meat and cat food every two hours during a 16-hour period each day.

The tawny frogmouth is native to Australia and is most closely related to nightjars.

If you would like to support the Brevard Zoo, you can do so by visiting www.brevardzoo.org.

