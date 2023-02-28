MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zoo Miami animal is back in its enclosure after briefly escaping on Tuesday morning.

A Malayan tapir leaped from its habitat at around 7:45 a.m., WPLG reports. It was apparently startled by loud machinery nearby, a zoo official said.

“The breach was immediately reported via radio and protocols that have been established and practiced in accordance with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums guidelines were initialized,” a Zoo Miami news release obtained by WPLG stated. “The animal was quickly contained in a secure area where the Animal Health Team, in close coordination with the Animal Science Team, was able to successfully tranquilize the animal and transport it to its secure holding space at approximately 8:50 AM.”

The mammal will be kept off display in its holding facility until staff members determine how to prevent it from escaping in the future. Zoo officials told WPLG the animal was never in a public area or presented a threat to visitors.