Tampa man, dog raise thousands for Humane Society

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay man just wrapped up a once-in-a-lifetime trip crisscrossing the country, and even making it into parts of Canada along with his dog.

Adam Vosding decided to take a break from corporate life, so that he and his dog Holland could travel.

“We’ve been following the TB lightning, we saw them play a lot out West. We saw them play in Arizona, Vegas, California all the way up to Winnipeg. We kind of got some traction, everyone who was following my journey fell in love with Holland, she became the traveling dog,” Vosding said.

Vosding chronicled their journey through social media to raise awareness about how much joy an adopted pet can bring into a person’s life.

Adam and Holland’s heartwarming bond caught the attention of the Holiday Wishes Petco Foundation and they won a $5,000 grant, which will go directly to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Now, the pair is trying to win the grand prize of $25,000 to donate to the cause.

To vote for Adam and Holland, visit petcofoundation.org/holiday-wishes.

