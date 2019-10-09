Tampa Bay bird sanctuary captures worldwide attention

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Down a dirt road in the middle of the popular suburb of Westchase is an exotic bird named Zaksee who sparked the rescue of her feathered friends

A friend of Majid Esmaeili dropped off the bird unable to take care of Zaksee, and the word got out. Now, a decade later, Esmael now has more than 500 rescued birds at the Zaksee Florida Bird Sanctuary.

“I haven’t had a day off in 10 years, I work seven days a week, I do everything around here.” said Esmaeili, who founded Zaksee.

He explains that many people don’t realize when they adopt or rescue an exotic bird it’s a huge commitment.

“You can’t just leave these birds locked up in a cage, they need a lot of love and attention.” said Esmaeili.

You can sponsor a bird, and visit your feathered friend on a regular basIs at the sanctuary.

