Tampa animal advocate on mission to feed homeless pets over the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dog lover Kris Rotonda is on a mission to help animals stuck in shelters over the holidays and year-round by raising awareness.

From living in a shelter kennel for 72 hours, to fitness stunts in New York City, Kris Rotonda will do just about anything shine the light on homeless pets and help shelters nationwide.

Through his charity Jordan’s Way, he is now delivering bags of food to shelters across Tampa Bay and around that nation.

It’s all in honor of his late dog Jordon who passed away.

“When she passed away, I always said I was going to give back because I got her from a shelter 11 years ago. She was hungry she was depressed. I was depressed. I was coming from Jersey to Florida I was going through a tough time she pulled me out of it,” Rotonda said.

Major pet food companies like Chewy and Purina spotted Kris on social media and donated food to help him on his mission.

“When Chewy called and said they where going to donate 800 bags I was like ok that’s a lot! Purina the same thing they came in pretty strong too.” he said.

A grassroots mission all thanks to man’s best friend, in this case Jordon.

