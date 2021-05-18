Surprise! Guests see zebra born on ‘Safari’ at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Visitors to Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom got quite the surprise on Monday when they were able to witness a newborn Hartmann’s mountain zebra take its first steps.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, some lucky guests saw the foal, weighing in around 65-pounds, be birthed and immediately start nuzzling his mom.

According to the blog, mother “Heidi,” is a mommy pro.

In the next few weeks, the mom and son duo will rejoin the herd after bonding. There, the baby will then meet his older sister.

The zebra foal was born as part of the Species Survival Plan program, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

According to the blog, this is the first zebra birth at the park this year. Three species of zebra reside at the resort.

“Hartmann’s mountain zebras are found in sub-Saharan Africa and are a vulnerable species due to habitat loss and hunting,” the blog notes.