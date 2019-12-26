Study: Kids with dogs have lower risk of schizophrenia

Animals

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(CNN) – “Man’s best friend” may be beneficial to your mental health.

A new study shows having a dog during childhood could lessen your risk of schizophrenia as an adult.

That’s according to researchers at Baltimore’s Sheppard Pratt Health System.

They say more than half of their subjects grew up with canines prior to becoming a teenager.

After comparing results, the research showed having a dog during childhood resulted in a 24% reduced chance of schizophrenia.

That percentage of a lesser risk more than doubled for babies who were around dogs.

Oddly enough, there was no major benefit for kids and cats.

The lead author isn’t sure why there’s an apparent link between dogs and schizophrenia.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss