TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dolphin that was stranded on Porthminster Beach in the UK died on Tuesday despite rescue efforts.

Video taken by @jd_bevington shows rescuers attempting to save the female calf and another larger dolphin, who is presumed to be the mother.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue said rescuers responded to a call around 8:20 a.m.

Around midday, as the tide went out, the younger dolphin became stranded.

The calf was assessed to be in poor health and despite their efforts, died soon after.

The dolphin’s body was recovered by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust Marine Strandings Network and a marine p pathology team who will perform a post-mortem examination.