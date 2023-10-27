TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog that ended up stranded on a spillway with a 12-foot drop around in Port Mayaca was rescued.

On Tuesday, a citizen called about the trapped animal after trying to her and her husband attempt to rescue the dogs themselves, according to WPBF in West Palm Beach.

“You can see the gators swimming around, and you know I was scared for the dog and also for us,” the Good Samaritan told WPBF. “Because I was thinking we need professionals to get her.”

Animal Services Officers with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and an FWC officer were able to rescue the dog and hand her over to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

“She’s doing pretty good considering circumstances,” the communications manager told WPBF. “She’s very, very scared. We’ve been sitting with her every day, trying to get her to trust us.”