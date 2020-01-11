Steve Irwin welcomes bushfire animals into heaven in heartbreaking cartoon

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Steve Irwin Australia cartoon by therealsketchykoala on Instagram

AUSTRALIA (WFLA) — An Australian artist shared a cartoon she created that’s breaking hearts on Instagram. The drawing depicts Steve Irwin welcoming animals into heaven who have lost their lives in Australia’s devastating fires.

@TheRealSketchyKoala

The sketch took @TheRealSketchyKoala three weeks to finish, she said in her post.

“It’s sad to say that I’ve spent about 3 weeks or so on this and the subject is still relevant.”

More than 120 fires have scorched at least 20 million acres of Australia and have killed at least 27 people. An estimated one billion animals have also been killed.

“I hope all the animals who couldn’t make it are now in heaven with Steve Irwin, being taken care of, and not having a care in the world or memory of how they got there.”

@TheRealSketchyKoala

To view the post on Instagram, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss