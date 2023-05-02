TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting on May 3 until the end of the month, SPCA Tampa Bay is waiving adoption fees for “pocket pets.”

This month, SPCA Tampa Bay is waiving adoption fees during its “May the Pocket Pets Be With You” adoption event. The animal shelter said a majority of pocket pets are animals such as small birds, rabbits, and guinea pigs.

“More than 80 pocket pets that are furry, fluffy or bouncy are awaiting a loving home. These animal companions come in all shapes and sizes and they’re waiting to be adopted,” SPCA said in a press release.

According to SPCA, only one pocket pet can be adopted per family during the event. Cats and dogs are not pocket pets and will not be included in the promotion.

“Pets can bring love to a family that lasts a lifetime. SPCA Tampa Bay’s staff and volunteers can assist families in finding a pocket pet that’s right for their family’s lifestyle,” SPCA said. “The adoption team focuses on matching families and pets for long-term success.”

Animal lovers can view the adorable pocket pets that are up for adoption here. Potential adopters are encouraged to come to the shelter early and bring a carrier or housing that’s appropriate for their new pet.

The adoption office is located at 9099 130th Avenue North. Animal lovers can check here for SPCA Tampa Bay’s hours for this month. The office is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information on SPCA Tampa Bay’s pocket pets and all of their adoptable pets, visit here and click on adoptions or call 727-586-3591