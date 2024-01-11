Related video: Over 300 animals rescued in Polk County hoarding case

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — SPACA Florida welcomed 56 cats into their care after being rescued from a hoarding case in Frostproof two weeks ago.

The SPCA Florida announced Thursday that 56 felines were welcomed into their care, with all of them being treated for upper respiratory, flea infestations, parasites, and various other health conditions.

“We are grateful for our strong partnership with Polk County Animal Control,” Shelley Thayer, SPCA Florida Executive Director, said in a statement. “The good news is that the animals were rescued, the cats are on the mend, and they are extremely sweet and very adoptable.”

Photo courtesy of SPCA Florida

The felines will be ready for their new homes once they complete their upper respiratory medications. In fact, Spring Roll, a medium-haired dilute calico, already found her home last weekend!

“The positive outcome for these 142 felines is all due to partnership and genuine care for the welfare of Polk County animals,” the SPCA said.

To view all SPCA Florida’s animals that are hoping to find their fur-ever home, visit here.