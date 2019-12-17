Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

So fierce! Busch Gardens welcomes 2 new cheetah cubs

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Be on the lookout next time you’re at Busch Gardens for these two adorable, but very intimidating, cheetah cubs.

Busch Gardens says guests may ‘spot’ these brothers during a feedings session with their care team in the Animal Care Center.

The cubs are going to spend the next few weeks growing and acclimating to their new home.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss