So fierce! Busch Gardens welcomes 2 new cheetah cubs

TAMPA (WFLA) — Be on the lookout next time you’re at Busch Gardens for these two adorable, but very intimidating, cheetah cubs.
Busch Gardens says guests may ‘spot’ these brothers during a feedings session with their care team in the Animal Care Center.
The cubs are going to spend the next few weeks growing and acclimating to their new home.
