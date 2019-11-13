Sneaky shelter cat put in solitary confinement for freeing fellow cats

HOUSTON, Tx. (CNN/WFLA) — A rescue cat named “Quilty” has become the newest darling of the internet thanks to his mutinous attempts to free himself and other cats at an animal shelter in Houston, Texas.

When rescue workers reviewed security footage to find out how the cats kept getting out, video showed Quilty was the culprit. The cat would apparently jump up and pull the handle down on the door.

When the shelter workers saw what Quilty was doing each night, they put him in ‘solitary confinement’ in the building’s lobby.

Now, as you can imagine, people are clamoring to adopt the cat. But if you’re interested, it’s too late, because Quilty has already been matched with a potential adoptive family.

