ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A shelter dog had to be put down after being dragged by an Orange County Animal Services volunteer.

The volunteer, Joel Levine, has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly dragging a dog by its leash, ultimately suffering injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WESH that Levine went to take a 15-week-old puppy out to the play yard. Deputies say Levine put a slip lead around the dog’s neck, which didn’t have a safety mechanism to limit how tight the leash can go.

Witnesses told deputies that Levine “yanked” the dog, as the dog laid down as if it didn’t want to move. That’s when the dog began bleeding from the mouth.

The documents from the sheriff’s office reported that the dog went unconscious from the asphyxia being inflicted on it, but the volunteer continued to drag the puppy’s limp body by the leash.

Orange County Animal Services released the following statement:

“A tragic incident transpired on November 16th, 2022, in which a volunteer potentially mishandled a pet, resulting in severe injury…The Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigated and ultimately decided to move forward with charges against the individual in question.”

The documents from the sheriff’s office show that the veterinarian who treated the dog said the puppy’s condition deteriorated and it couldn’t breathe on its own. They said putting the dog down was necessary.

Levine was released on a $1,500 bond but declined to comment on the incident.