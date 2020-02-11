SeaWorld says trainers will no longer stand or ride on dolphins

Animals

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO (CNN) — SeaWorld says its trainers will no longer stand or ride on dolphins.

The move follows nearly a year of pressure from “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals,”, or PETA. SeaWorld says PETA had nothing to do with its changes, calling the organization a group of “ill-informed activists.”

Instead, SeaWorld said it’s “continually evolving its animal presentations for both guests and their animals.” The park insists the practices aren’t harmful to dolphins.

PETA is claiming victory, nevertheless, saying “stopping trainers from treating dolphins like surfboards means less abuse at SeaWorld.”

