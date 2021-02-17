Search on for 3-month-old puppy stolen from Largo pet store

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police are searching for a man accused of stealing a 3-month-old French Bulldog from a pet store in Largo on Feb. 4.

Detectives said a thin man wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweat pants, and red sneakers stole the dog from All About Puppies pet store at 7190 Ulmerton Road around 6 p.m. Feb. 4.

The man took off in what appeared to be a white 2014-2017 Infiniti Q50 that had a sun roof and a little front-end damage. The man removed the vehicle tag prior to the theft.

If you recognize the man, you’re urged to call 727-587-6730.