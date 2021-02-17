Search on for 3-month-old puppy stolen from Largo pet store

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Largo PD

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police are searching for a man accused of stealing a 3-month-old French Bulldog from a pet store in Largo on Feb. 4.

Detectives said a thin man wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweat pants, and red sneakers stole the dog from All About Puppies pet store at 7190 Ulmerton Road around 6 p.m. Feb. 4.

The man took off in what appeared to be a white 2014-2017 Infiniti Q50 that had a sun roof and a little front-end damage. The man removed the vehicle tag prior to the theft.

If you recognize the man, you’re urged to call 727-587-6730.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss