TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a successful recovery at Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital, a sea turtle named Pierre is going home.

The turtle was released into the waters off Anna Maria Island Bayfront Park, 316 N Bay Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m.

Pierre was brought to the facility at the end of January after he was found floating near Anna Maria Island City Pier.

Veterinarians said he suffered watercraft injuries and had moderate fibropapilloma tumors. Mote’s Hospital removed the tumors and the turtle spent several months recovering at the facility. He was recently cleared by wildlife officials for release.