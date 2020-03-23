Save the Manatee Club hosting virtual events for Manatee Appreciation Day

FILE- This Dec. 28, 2010 photos shows a group of manatees in a canal where discharge from a nearby Florida Power & Light plant warms the water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Florida wildlife officials say 538 manatees were found dead in the state’s waterways in 2017. That’s the third-highest annual death toll on record for the large marine mammals. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(WFLA) – Save the Manatee Club will host virtual events in place of in-person events for Manatee Appreciation Day on Wednesday.

The day is held every year on the third Wednesday of March. It’s a day dedicated to learning about, appreciating and helping manatees.

You may know the club through their live above and below water webcams at Blue Springs State Park and Homosassa Springs, often featured on the 8 On Your Side Facebook page.

Throughout the day, Save the Manatee Club will be sharing photos, videos, quizzes, contests and Q&A sessions to promote education and awareness.

“Have you ever wondered how far manatees can travel, or where you can spot them IRL? Now’s the time to ask!” the club said in a press release.

To participate, manatee lovers can visit savethemanatee.org, or check out interactive activities at facebook.com/savethemanateeclub and @adoptamantee on Instagram.

You can also follow along on Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

Unfortunately, due to constraints from the coronavirus pandemic, Save the Manatee Club’s rescue and rehabilitation partner organizations are facing challenges in providing care for these gentle giants.

Those interested in donating to the club can click here.