(WEEK/NBC News) — Rocky, a dog in Illinois now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Crystal Williams, Rocky’s owner said she always knew her dog’s tongue was abnormally long.

“It was just hanging there, and we’re like ‘man it’s so long!’ But when other people started noticing, and complete strangers, that’s when we’re like man his tongue really is long, not just we think so,” Williams said.

Williams didn’t know about the world record until she saw the previous recordholder, Mochi, on a TV special. After Mochi passed away, she realized her dog might have a chance.

“That’s when they said the new record was between three and four inches, and I said ‘Oh my gosh, I think we have a shot, I gotta look into this,'” Williams recalled.

Williams explained that the process was not easy and involved a lot of documentation. She made sure to triple check the paperwork to make sure Rocky wouldn’t be denied. A couple months after she submitted the application, it was accepted.

“That’s where I talked to the vet and he left me a message saying ‘I guess we’re measuring a tongue,’ and so it was on,” Williams recalled.

Guinness gave the vet, Dr. Bernard Bleem from Kruger Animal Hospital, specific requirements on how to measure his tongue. They put Rocky under anesthesia, then gently drew out his tongue and measured it from the end of his nose to the tip.

“It was 140 mm, I mean it’s long,” Bleem said.

On their website, Guinness recorded the measurement at 13.8 cm, just under 5.5 inches.

“It’s been a lot of fun, just fun to laugh at too. It’s like oh my gosh, look at his tongue!” Bleem said. “Rocky is a great dog, and he really deserves this.”