Road rage: ‘Aggressive’ gator stops traffic in Manatee County

(Photo: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 9-foot alligator stopped drivers in their tracks in Manatee County Friday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the reptile on Facebook and said it “was being aggressive with traffic” on County Road 675, so they had to move him to a gator farm.

“It’s gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual,” the post said.

The sheriff’s office went on to remind the public to never feed or harass alligators and said that the handling any wildlife should be left to the professionals.

Alligator mating season begins in early April and lasts through June.

To report nuisance alligators, you can call 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

