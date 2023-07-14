EVERGLADES, Fla. (WFLA) — A record-breaking invasive python nest containing 111 eggs was removed from the Everglades.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said one of its contractors, Brandon Rahe, found the nest.

“Found this big ole girl with a new record of 111 eggs! That number makes it the largest active nest ever found by a wild caught python! I’m lucky enough to have found 2 active nests so far, helping to remove future generations of monster snakes where they don’t belong,” Rahe posted on Instagram, along with photos of the snake and eggs.

FWC said its Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors (a.k.a. our PATRIC program) helps remove the invasive snakes year-round.

FWC said Burmese pythons negatively impact the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife.

The removal of the python and the 111 eggs helps prevent future impacts on wildlife.

Officials said Burmese pythons and other nonnative reptiles can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission.