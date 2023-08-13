TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A raccoon needed a little assistance after getting its head stuck in a jar on Tuesday.

And the animal knew just who to turn to for help.

Perkins Township Police in Sandusky, Ohio helped the raccoon by gently pinning him down and pulling the jar off of his head.

The department named the raccoon, Bandit, who quickly fled after being freed.

The police department shared the video on their Facebook, jokingly saying, “It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day.”