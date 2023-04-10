TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four puppies named after Taylor Swift songs are looking for their forever homes.

Betty, Karma, Marjorie and Willow will be available for adoption on April 13, which also happens to be the day of Swift’s first show in Tampa.

The puppies are currently at their foster home and they are almost ready to meet their forever families, the SPCA Tampa Bay said.

If you are interested in adopting one of the pups, they are expected to be available at the For-All shelter in Largo on Thursday.

(SPCA Tampa Bay)

Betty (SPCA Tampa Bay)

Willow (SPCA Tampa Bay)

Marjorie (SPCA Tampa Bay)

Karma (SPCA Tampa Bay)

The SPCA Tampa Bay will also hold its 32nd annual Pet Walk on Saturday at North Straub Park in St. Petersburg or OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater.

“If you were left ticketless for any of Taylor Swift’s concerts, we invite you to come out and shake it off with SPCA Tampa Bay at Pet Walk instead! We know that feeling all too well,” the shelter said.

The Pet Walk will benefit more than 8,000 animals and injured wildlife that come through the doors of SPCA Tampa Bay each year.

Click here to get more information about Betty, Karma, Marjorie and Willow.